Through the first quarter of the NHL season, the Blue Jackets have been doing their best impression of Oprah. In the first 24 games of the season, 20 of the 24 players to skate in a game this season have goals, and that doesn't count two attempts by goalie Elvis Merlzikins to shoot on empty nets. In addition, 22 of the 24 skaters have points -- only forward Kevin Stenlund (three games) and defenseman Dean Kukan (two) have gone without -- and even Merzlikins has an assist.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO