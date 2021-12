The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a phone that we have been hearing about for months now, has taken forever to arrive in the market. And while the wait for its official introduction must go on for some more weeks, there’s no ending to its leaks. The latest comes from Samsung itself. The company accidentally listed the phone on its official website in the UAE recently. The webpage, which contained the device’s name and a high-res render, has since been taken down. But the internet never forgets. Here’s what Samsung UAE prematurely revealed, courtesy of the famed leaker Evan Blass aka @evleaks.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO