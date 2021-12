Marsh McLennan has announced the appointment of Francis Bouchard as managing director of climate within the Marsh McLennan Advantage team. In his new role, Bouchard will be responsible for the team’s climate strategy and for developing and delivering products and services to help clients create resilient strategies for the future. He will work closely with executives and climate leaders in Marsh McLennan’s four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO