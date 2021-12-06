ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Kent State, Wyoming to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming (6-6, Mountain West) vs Kent State (7-6, MAC), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: LB Chad Muma was named All-MWC first team with 129 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.

Kent State: QB Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns, and RB Marquez Cooper has rushed for 1,080 yards and 11 scores.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: This is the fourth time in six seasons Wyoming has earned a bowl bid, making Craig Bohl the first coach in program history to take four teams to the postseason.

Kent State: The Golden Flashes won the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division championship before losing to Northern Illinois in the title game, 41-23. They’ll be looking for their second bowl victory in school history after beating Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 17th bowl appearance overall.

Kent State: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, fourth bowl appearance overall.

