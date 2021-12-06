ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Gervonta Davis survives spirited effort from Isaac Cruz to win decision

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k356I_0dF1i1NN00
Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Gervonta Davis turned out to be human. And he was still good enough to have his hand raised.

Isaac Cruz gave “Tank” all he could handle, pressuring one of the sport’s biggest punchers relentlessly. However, Davis weathered the storm, got in his own licks, overcame an injured left hand and emerged with a unanimous-decision victory in the 12-round lightweight bout Saturday at Staples Center.

Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) had stopped his previous 16 opponents, creating an intimidating reputation in the process.

Thus, many among the 15,850 fans who packed Staples Center expected to see knockout No. 17 on Saturday night. The fact they didn’t see a stoppage probably was disappointing. But a great fight was a nice consolation.

Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) came out winging punches in the first round, much as he did when he knocked out Diego Magdaleno in 53 seconds last year. Davis, as slick as he is powerful, survived but it was clear that Mexican known as “Pitbull” meant business.

Cruz fought with more restraint thereafter but maintained pressure on Davis until the final bell, landing more punches than we’re used to seeing Davis take.

Davis decided in the middle rounds that it would behoove him to box more than brawl, a strategy that worked for him. He scored from the outside, danced out of harm’s way or clinched when Cruz got close to control those rounds.

And he did so even though the southpaw said he injured his left hand in the sixth round.

However, the compact Cruz, who was difficult to hit cleanly, took everything that Davis landed and continued to come forward. And he finished with a flourish, creating some nervous moments for Davis fans as they awaited the decision.

The scores were 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. Boxing Junkie also scored it 115-113 for Davis, giving Cruz the final three rounds.

Some cheered when the decision was announced, some booed. That’s how competitive the fight was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PuVb_0dF1i1NN00
Davis was probably as relieved as he was happy afterward. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

“At the beginning of the fight, he came on strong,” Davis said. “I felt as the fight was going he was breaking down. But I hurt my hand, so I wasn’t able to get him out of there.”

Davis believes he injured his hand on the head of his shorter opponent.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I gotta get the hand checked out. It is what it is. That’s what comes with this sport. He’s a shorter fighter, so I was throwing down on the top of his head. I hit him with my knuckle and messed it up. I hurt my hand in the sixth round.

“No matter if the opponent is taller or shorter, I’ve got to get through it. He’s a warrior. Even though he didn’t win, a star was born tonight.”

Cruz raised his arms in the air after the final bell, apparently convinced he did enough to win the fight. He was disappointed at the outcome but handled it with class.

“I have nothing to say, the fans are speaking on who won this fight,” he said through a translator. “That’s my style. Pitbull is always going to be on the attack. I think we retained rhythm from the start to the end.

“If the fans want to see a rematch, we’ll do it.”

Davis isn’t interested in a rematch. He was asked about that possibility and responded with an unequivocal, “Hell no.”

Maybe that was a nod to the hell Cruz gave him. More likely the secondary 135-pound titleholder will now set his sights on undisputed champion George Kambosos, who is coming off his sensational victory over Teofimo Lopez.

“Whatever the best opportunity is for me, I’ll do it,” Davis said. “All of them guys are easy work. I’m the top dog.”

Comments / 5

Related
fightsports.tv

Gervonta Davis Says No To Rematch; WBA Belt Cleanup Continues and Devin Haney Still Undefeated

WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta Davis ruled out a rematch against Isaac Cruz after defeating him Sunday night. The WBA could clean up its number of champions by ordering three-belt lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. and Davis in a unification fight. More in the lightweights, WBC champion Devin Haney bested Joseph Diaz Jr. and now wants to take on Kambosos Jr. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
COMBAT SPORTS
SFStation.com

WATCH Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Live Streaming Full Fight Online PPV WBA Boxing Free TV Channel

How To Watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Live Stream Full Fight Online PVV Boxing Free TV Channel. Fighters competing on the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz SHOWTIME PPV undercard taking place this Sunday, December 5 previewed their respective showdowns during a press conference Friday before they enter the ring in a Premier Boxing Champions event from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
MMA Fighting

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights from their main event above, courtesy of multiple sources. Davis vs. Cruz took place Dec. 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Gervonta Davis (26-0) put his WBA lightweight belt on the line against Isaac Cruz (22-2-1), which aired live on Showtime pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Garcia slams Floyd Mayweather for lying about fight offers: “I know you like to beat on ‘pretty girls’ but this one going to beat your ass back”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has slammed Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis as the build to a potential fight between Garcia and Davis continues. Last Saturday night, Gervonta Davis took his pro boxing record to 26-0 with a hard-fought win over Isaac Cruz. In the immediate aftermath of his triumph, Ryan Garcia took to social media to call Davis out and claim that he wasn’t fighting elite-level opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Pitbull
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mayweather and Davis React To Ryan Garcia and De La Hoya Callouts

Gervonta Davis was given a solid fight tonight by Mexico’s Isaac Cruz. A close, hard fought battle that Davis won by decision in the end. After the bout undefeated rising star Ryan Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya called out Davis straight away for a fight on social media.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Staples Center#Mexican
worldboxingnews.net

Julio Cesar Chavez motivates Isaac Cruz for Gervonta Davis victory

Hard-hitting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz has embraced the underdog role heading into his showdown against WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis which headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. “I have proven time and time again...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Shoves Isaac Cruz On Stage After They Make Weight In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Gervonta Davis apparently has learned how to make weight more comfortably over the past couple years. The undefeated knockout artist hasn’t grasped, though, how to avoid putting his hands on his opponent at a weigh-in. Davis shoved Isaac Cruz following a lengthy staring contest once they both made weight Saturday afternoon for their 12-round lightweight title fight Sunday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Gervonta Davis’ Bout Against Isaac Cruz Will Be A Battle Of Baby Mike Tysons, And The Champ Is Ready

Every so often, a boxer comes along who captivates the public with his skill, thus qualifying his bouts as must-see TV. Eyes are typically glued to the screen whenever said boxer fights, in fear of missing one vicious blow or masterful combination that’d spell defeat for his opponent. The science of pugilism is often referred to as “sweet,” but the sports’ brightest stars have always been the ones best known for being anything but. This is the case with rising superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who has become boxing’s most feared slugger following a string of explosive performances and championship belt-earning...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy