3 winners, 4 losers from latest Broncos’ debacle against Kansas City

A while ago we used to get posts each week about who to root for in each game to best maximize the Broncos chances of success. While less fun in down seasons, I figured I'd try and keep things rolling. This won't include every matchup, like NFC only matches, though they may matter for tie-breakers, rather focusing on AFC teams. 538 also has a fun simulator to see how the outcome of each game impacts their playoff projections so I'll be using that and Football Outsiders as well. Right now the Broncos have a 17% chance of making the playoffs according to 538 while FO has the Broncos at 17.7%, not great but there is a shot and each little factor may end up impacting the Broncos. So here is Week 14's rooting guide if you are a Bronco fan:

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO