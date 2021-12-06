ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

flower-mound.com
 4 days ago

INSTRUCTOR - MARGO Increase muscular strength, endurance, range of...

www.flower-mound.com

flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
flower-mound.com

SIM Fit: Nia

Nia is fusion fitness, a dynamic blend of the dance arts, martial arts, and the healing arts. Lara Lawson will lead this fun class that will get hearts pumping with gentle movements.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
KDVR.com

Joana’s Fitness Fix – Toning Legs

Tone those legs, using the right form. AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals works out with her teen Carly. They show you the right form. Follow Joana on Facebook.com/JoanaCanalsTelevision and see all her tips and long workouts on her video section.
WORKOUTS
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Line Dancing

SIM volunteers will lead participants in the latest and greatest line dances. Dance to everything from the Cupid Shuffle to the Boot Scootn’ Boogie!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
newportthisweek.com

December Fitness

Registration is now open for December fitness classes at the Edward King House. Programs include intermediate and gentle yoga and chair yoga via Zoom. Other classes offered include boxing fitness, a balance class, Pilates and Tai Chi. Classes start the week of November 30. Advanced registration is required. Register online at edwardkinghouse.org or complete a form in person.
WORKOUTS
#Sim
#Sim
Nintendo Enthusiast

Production Line, a car factory sim, announced for Switch

Publisher Klabater and developer Positech Games have announced that their car factory simulation title, Production Line, will be coming out on consoles, Switch included. Challenging players to create the most efficient assembly line possible in a tycoon-style simulation experience, Production Line has impressed PC players and will hopefully be able to do the same on consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
flower-mound.com

December Health & Wellness: Creating Mindful Relationships

Recent research shows us how important good relationships are to our happiness and well-being. Join licensed instructor, Dr. Julie Ballinger, to learn a variety of mindfulness-based strategies you can use to connect better with the important people in your life.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

December Trip: Prairie Lights

Join SIM members for a trip to Prairie Lights! Visit Grand Prairie to experience more than four million lights, indoor laser show, and a walk-through lighted forest. Please bring money for dinner at Babe’s Chicken House (entrees $15).
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Tidbits

Why True Tone?

When I first saw True Tone on my iPhone X I thought, “Why?” All it seems to do is make the display looking dimmer with a yellowish tint. I turned it off. After getting my new iPhone 13 Pro today I feel the same way. What was Apple...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Complexion Toning Treatments

Fenty Beauty's latest skincare creation is the Pre-Show Glow Retexturizing Treatment. Grammy-winning founder, Rihanna, knows the tricks to get photoshoot-ready looks and wants to share her knowledge with her customers. The new treatment product delivers radiant and makeup-ready skin in a few minutes. The Pre-SHow Glow brightens the complexion, refines...
SKIN CARE
wtoc.com

Home Workout: Body toning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you don’t feel like leaving the house for a workout when the mornings get chillier, you can get some exercise right at home. Melissa Maikos shows us a routine that requires no equipment - and just a little floor space - that you can use to tone your whole body.
SAVANNAH, GA
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
