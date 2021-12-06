ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding

 3 days ago

A portion of Kaweah Health Medical Center had to be shut down and some patients evacuated after an area of the hospital was flooded on Sunday evening.

The flooding happened when a sprinkler head broke at 6:18 pm in the Emergency Department, the hospital wrote on its website .

17 beds in the department remain unavailable. The patients impacted by the flooding are safe and in other areas of the hospital.

Until a little before 10 pm, some patients arriving via ambulance were being temporarily diverted to nearby hospitals for care, the hospital wrote.

Officials were working to clean the area impacted by the water.

