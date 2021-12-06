ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-07 05:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Higher snow amounts will be possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected at times Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle SNOW SHOWERS TODAY FOLLOWED BY A WINTER STORM BRINGING HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY .Snow showers will continue over the Cascade crest into Thursday evening at the Cascade crest resulting in difficult travel at times over Stevens Pass. Snow showers will continue over the Central Panhandle Mountains Thursday afternoon and evening with bursts of heavy snow at times. A winter storm will then move into the Cascades by Friday evening with snow becoming heavy Friday night through late Saturday. Travel will be difficult over Stevens Pass and Lookout Pass during this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease overnight Saturday into Sunday. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches in the valleys and 10 and 23 inches possible in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
State
Alaska State
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Weather Advisory Tomorrow Into Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Central Minnesota, including and Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, and Wright Counties -- in effect from noon Friday through 6 am Saturday morning. 3 to 5 inches can be expected in the advisory area, with more snow forecasted to...
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 inches in the northern part of the county, to around 6 inches in the south. * WHERE...Jackson County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
JACKSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:26:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Areas of blowing snow reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 25 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected for Turnagain Pass, Whittier and Portage Valley. Higher wind gusts to 50 mph with quarter mile visibilities will produce blizzard conditions in Portage Valley.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 16:26:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AKST FRIDAY THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. East winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are expected through Thompson Pass and Keystone Canyon.
Person
Prince William
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Redwood; Renville .A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as 12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Renville and Redwood Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
#Winter Storm Warning#Northeast#Akst
WJON

Winter Weather Advisory Tomorrow Into Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Central Minnesota, including and Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, and Wright Counties -- in effect from noon Friday through 6 am Saturday morning. 3 to 5 inches can be expected in the advisory area, with more snow forecasted to...
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin dry but become wetter and heavier on Friday. Heaviest snowfall rates will occur Friday morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant Wintry Mix Causing Some Slick Roads This Morning .A wintry mix continues to shift through the area and roads are slick and crashes have been reported by the Department of Transportation in Minnesota and Iowa. Freezing rain is now changing over to sleet and snow in many areas. The precipitation will be finished by 10 am in Minnesota and Iowa. Mainly sleet and snow will fall through early afternoon in Wisconsin, however a brief period of freezing rain could occur and make roads slick. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. A light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations a trace to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...This morning, roads may become slippery. For Friday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Light snow develops by midday and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest snow falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Burnett, Iron, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Burnett; Iron; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except up to one inch for northern Douglas and Bayfield counties. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 23:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

