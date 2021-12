LOS ANGELES – Gervonta Davis turned out to be human. And he was still good enough to have his hand raised. Isaac Cruz gave “Tank” all he could handle, pressuring one of the sport’s biggest punchers relentlessly. However, Davis weathered the storm, got in his own licks, overcame an injured left hand and emerged with a unanimous-decision victory in the 12-round lightweight bout Saturday at Staples Center.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO