The Chiefs are riding a five-game winning streak and look to extend it against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs got the best of the Raiders earlier this season with a 41-14 thumping in Las Vegas. The offense fired on all cylinders that night, but we haven’t seen that kind of game from the Chiefs since then. After winning ugly in their last two games, can the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes take it out on the Raiders again?

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO