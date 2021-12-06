Chiefs report card: Led by Sorensen, AFC West leaders make the grade against Broncos

ML: +170 · 4-7 WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) Daniel Jones' status is uncertain as of this writing. I don't think the Giants' offense can survive against this peaking, ravenous Dolphins group without him, especially if Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard don't return. It took half a season to warm up, but rookies Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips are making the case for this Fins front office to stay put. If Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to a winning record, which is imminently possible at this point, owner Stephen Ross really wouldn't have any choice. This score is based on Jones starting; make it 27-17 if Mike Glennon is the guy. (UPDATE: Glennon will indeed be getting the start in Miami. On Friday, Giants coach Joe Judge said Jones hasn't been cleared for contract, ruling him out of Sunday's game.)

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO