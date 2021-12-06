Phillip's Monday morning musings

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is dipping back into his staff at Notre Dame for a key hire to the staff in Baton Rouge. With longtime LSU strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt on his way out after 20-plus seasons at the helm, Kelly has hired Notre Dame's Jacob Flint to be the LSU program's new Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, sources have confirmed with the Geaux247 staff. Flint, who has worked with Kelly at multiple stops, will step into the role Moffitt served in since 2000.
Comments / 0