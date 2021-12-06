ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillip's Monday morning musings

By Phillip Marshall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article--I know nothing more than has been...

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I was one of those who didn’t think Saturday’s Iron Bowl would be particularly close based on how Auburn had played the last month, but boy was I wrong. The Tigers summoned the effort of the season, particularly on defense, and could have easily won the game if any number of about a dozen things happen differently in the second half of Saturday’s game.
Top247 DB Austin Ausberry to announce commitment on CBS Sports HQ

One of Auburn's biggest recruiting targets has finalized his commitment plans. Austin Ausberry, a 4-star cornerback from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, will reveal his college choice Monday at 1:45 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ (LINK HERE). Ausberry's finalists are Auburn, Alabama, Florida, LSU and Michigan. Ausberry is the...
Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
Intel on Brian Kelly's meeting with Walker Howard

Brian Kelly's first official visit weekend in Baton Rouge will be a massive one with at least 15 prospects scheduled to be at LSU. While Kelly hopes to pull in some good news, he already got some before the weekend kicked off. One of the cornerstones of his first recruiting...
Four-Star DL Hero Kanu received his All-American jersey and will commit at the game

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita defensive lineman Hero Kanu was honored with his All-American Bowl jersey moments ago. Kanu is one of the top un-committed defensive lineman in the country and is planning to make his decision next week. He’ll sign during the Early Signing Period but will wait until the All-American Bowl January 8 to announce his decision.
LSU hires Jacob Flint as Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is dipping back into his staff at Notre Dame for a key hire to the staff in Baton Rouge. With longtime LSU strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt on his way out after 20-plus seasons at the helm, Kelly has hired Notre Dame's Jacob Flint to be the LSU program's new Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, sources have confirmed with the Geaux247 staff. Flint, who has worked with Kelly at multiple stops, will step into the role Moffitt served in since 2000.
O’Malley’s Monday Musings

My Top 5 (two of them), the weekend’s must-losses, the unfortunate schedule reality…and odd dinner requests. All highlight this week’s edition of The Musings.
Phillip's Thursday afternoon musings

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 8 mins, V I P, User Since 14 months ago, User Post Count: 24. 8 minsVIP. 14 months.
