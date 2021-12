Householders across Scotland who had their electricity supplies disrupted by Storm Barra can now turn the lights back on after power was restored.Around 1,000 customers were still off the grid on Wednesday morning because of disruption caused by the second winter storm of the season, supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said.But the network has now confirmed that supplies to all of its customers in the north of Scotland had been restored just before 7pm.John Swinney Deputy First Minister, had told MSPs in Holyrood on Wednesday that he acknowledged the “inconvenience and hardship” caused for those affected – some...

