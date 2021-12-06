ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now?

By John Micek
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXM01_0dF1flJ700

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan that left four children dead and seven more injured.

The deaths at Oxford last week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn ., that left 20 children dead, and officially marked the start of our national acceptance of sacrificing innocents on the false altar of gun rights.

After every one of these shootings, we ask ourselves: How could this happen again? When the actual question we should be asking ourselves is why doesn’t this happen with more horrifying frequency than it already does? And it is our national shame that we have become as accepting of it as we have.

And after a lull during the pandemic , school shootings are once again on the rise, the New York Times reported, citing reporting by Education Week. There have been 28 school shootings resulting in injury and death so far this year, with 20 reported since Aug. 1.

The teenaged shooter in the Michigan case, his name won’t be printed here, has been charged as an adult on multiple counts that include terrorism and first-degree murder. The parents of the shooter were each charged Friday afternoon with four counts of homicidal manslaughter. The accused shooter’s father purchased the weapon allegedly used in the deadly rampage.

It may be some time before we know how the 15-year-old accused shooter obtained the 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 semi-automatic his father purchased on Black Friday.

It may take equally as long to learn why he allegedly went on a homicidal spree that saw him shoot people “at close range, oftentimes toward the head or chest,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN’s New Day program, according to The Guardian .

“It’s just absolutely cold-hearted, murderous,” Bouchard said, according to the Post.

But as a trio of public health experts wrote earlier this week , gun sales have shot up during the pandemic, often landing in homes with teenage children. Combine that prevalence with lax storage practices, and it creates the perfect storm of circumstances under which these tragedies can unfold.

“​​One clear action that parents can take to help reduce the likelihood of future tragic school shootings and to keep their teens safe is to ensure any firearms present in the home are secured safely, locked up and unloaded, and out of reach of teens,” Patrick Carter and Marc A. Zimmerman, of the University of Michigan, and Rebeccah Sokol, of Detroit-based Wayne State University, wrote in an analysis this week published by The Conversation.

Making sure that happens requires both legislative action and increased vigilance by gun owners.

According to the Giffords Law Center , more than half of all gun owners store at least one gun unsafely without any locks or other safe storage measures. And nearly a quarter of all gun owners have reported storing all their guns in an unlocked location in their homes, according to the Giffords Law Center.

That lax security is fueling both an epidemic of gun thefts and the tragic shattering of lives that comes from unintentional shootings, deaths by suicide, and school shootings. According to the Giffords Law Center, between 70 percent and 90 percent of all guns used in those tragic circumstances “are acquired from the home or the homes of relatives or friends.”

Despite legislative resistance to such common sense gun safety laws as requiring gun owners to report lost and stolen weapons, the imposition of universal background checks, or mandated safe storage practices, polling shows public support for them.

Fifty-three percent of Americans said they favor stricter gun laws, according to the Pew Research Center , with broad partisan agreement on such policies as preventing those with mental illness from purchasing a gun. Majorities in both parties also oppose allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit, according to Pew.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wisely vetoed a bill that would have allowed most people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

In Michigan last week, the young people impacted by these shootings said they’d grown tired of the “thoughts and prayers” inevitably offered in the wake of the tragedies, and expected real action from policymakers.

“We don’t have a moment to wait for action,” Megan Dombrowski, a Wayne State University political science student who founder a campus chapter of the anti-gun violence group Students Demand Action, told the Michigan Advance , a sibling site of the Capital-Star.

These moments for action have come and gone after every mass shooting, from Parkland and Sandy Hook to Pulse and Virginia Tech , America has grown appallingly numb to the needless and avoidable deaths of its young people

Lawmakers who refuse to act should be required to personally explain their inaction to the families of the dead. It is hard to see any other way for that cold-hearted resistance to crumble.

This column first appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star , a sibling publication of the Georgia Recorder that is also part of the States Newsroom network.

The post Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now? appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 5

Tim Johnson
3d ago

Why should all of the US feel guilty because of the actions of one person. Should we ban cars and be forced to ride bikes because one person used his truck to kill people in a parade. America is still land of the free.

Reply
8
Shayly
3d ago

I keep a glock lock on mine at home. I keep the bullets separate and the key is on me at all times. My kids are also trained and know not to touch it. The same as with my knives in the kitchen and supplements in the bathroom. Train your children from young and explain to them the dangers. Let them ask questions so they know all of the reasons why. And never leave a loaded weapon laying around. My oldest is 18 and she has never expressed an interest in even holding mine. How you talk to and educate your children makes all of the difference.

Reply
6
piratepat2
3d ago

Quit trying to blame and shame all the gun owners that aren't criminals.If more people carried guns,less people would shoot each other.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Georgia Recorder

State agency drops plan to limit at-home care for dozens of people with disabilities

State agency officials have abandoned a controversial plan that would have limited at-home nursing care for about 200 people with disabilities, potentially upending life as they know it. Under the proposed change, dozens of people who are receiving up to 24-hour care in their own or family home would have seen their aid limited to […] The post State agency drops plan to limit at-home care for dozens of people with disabilities appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
HEALTH SERVICES
Georgia Recorder

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’

Let’s say it straight:  Every Georgia Republican who votes for former Sen. David Perdue in next year’s gubernatorial primary is voting to strangle American democracy and replace it with an arrangement in which elections can be overturned on a whim, just because somebody says so. There is no other rationale for Perdue’s candidacy, no other […] The post Bookman: Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears

WASHINGTON — The leader of Amtrak told a U.S. House panel Thursday that the recently enacted infrastructure law made great strides to solving the passenger rail system’s financial woes and placed it on equal footing with other modes of transportation. Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s rail subcommittee and Amtrak Executive Director Stephen Gardner said […] The post Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Oxford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, CT
Georgia Recorder

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Perdue claims he would not have signed off on 2020 election results

Former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue says he would not have signed off on the certification of the 2020 election results had he been governor, Axios Atlanta reported Wednesday.  The statement, said in an interview, was a shot at Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who reluctantly signed the election certificate last November as part of a […] The post Perdue claims he would not have signed off on 2020 election results appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say

Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee are encouraging President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers. In a hearing last week after the U.S. Interior Department released a report that called for fiscal updates to the […] The post Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to complete a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#School Shootings#Education Week#Gun Safety#Oxford High School#The New York Times#Cnn
Georgia Recorder

Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its […] The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Georgia Recorder

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states including Georgia by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is suing the U.S. Justice Department over allegations that the federal agency failed to respond to records requests for communications with prominent liberal groups about overturning Georgia’s new election law. The U.S. District Court of Columbia District lawsuit accuses the agency of not complying in a timely manner after the […] The post Georgia Secretary of State sues Justice Department over voting records delay appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Equality Act enshrines fundamental American values into law

It’s a momentous month for LGBTQ equality in Georgia. Earlier in the month, Augusta lawmakers voted unanimously to enact a nondiscrimination ordinance that will bring needed protections to LGBTQ people and other historically marginalized communities. Augusta is now the 14th municipality to provide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. And just hours after the Augusta vote, […] The post Opinion: Equality Act enshrines fundamental American values into law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the privacy […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Racial motivation of Arbery’s murderers more explicit when case returns to court

Criminal law experts predict that when the three men convicted in Georgia state court over Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death stand trial in February on federal hate crime charges, the way prosecutors attempt to add new convictions is sure to focus more on racism as a motivation than last month’s trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael, along […] The post Racial motivation of Arbery’s murderers more explicit when case returns to court appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Abrams entry in 2022 governor’s race puts pressure on Kemp, rest of GOP field

Stacey Abrams will make another run at the Georgia governor’s mansion in 2022, potentially setting the stage for a fiery rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp and testing how much Georgia’s political winds have truly shifted since her narrow loss in 2018. In an announcement video posted Wednesday to Abrams’ social media, she touted the voting […] The post Abrams entry in 2022 governor’s race puts pressure on Kemp, rest of GOP field appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

State lawmakers consider lifting raw milk restrictions to include humans

Raw milk can only be sold in Georgia as a pet product, but there is growing concern about how much of that unpasteurized – and largely unregulated – milk is being sloshed into a glass for human consumption. A legislative study committee has taken up the issue and is mulling potential legislation that would allow […] The post State lawmakers consider lifting raw milk restrictions to include humans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

Democrats risk losses at polls in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses at polls in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more in Biden’s social policy bill could get cut

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill.  But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more in Biden’s social policy bill could get cut appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace

Brian Mayer, University of Arizona; Melissa A. Barnett, University of Arizona; Mona Arora, University of Arizona, and Sabrina V. Helm, University of Arizona For The Conversation With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees. Retail and service […] The post Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
369
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy