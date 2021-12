As Saudi Arabia gears up for the Red Sea Film Festival next week – its first ever film festival –, the country’s film commission has announced a set of key pillars and initiatives that aim to establish the country as a “world-class film hub with a target to build an industry with a revenue of $500M.” As part of the push, a new Saudi Film Institute is set to be launched, which will be dedicated to film production and professional training in cinema as well as wider creative technical skills such as sound engineering and animation. This will be dovetailed by...

