Height: 5-6 Statistics: 994 assists, 137 digs, 62 aces, 46 kills and 13 blocks. Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference second team. Coach Luke Heidtke says: "Maddy Bauer has really improved as a volleyball player. Her knowledge of the game has grown tremendously and this has allowed her to become a very good setter. She ran our offense efficiently this year and did a great job of distributing the ball to our main scorers. She is an incredibly hard worker and a vocal leader for our team."

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO