A new report has indicated that WWE superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo have split, a report that comes from Bodyslam.net. The report says that multiple sources have confirmed that they are no longer together and that it was Flair who ended the relationship. The report does not indicate why the relationship ended though this comes after El Idolo unfollowed Flair on his social media accounts, and since then he also deleted photos with Flair from social media. Ric Flair had always talked positively about El Idolo as well (and even accompanied him to AAA Triplemania), but since his podcast relaunched he hadn't mentioned him, which some have thought was odd.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO