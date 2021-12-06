ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

By AUDREY McAVOY, GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy...

Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
thedrive

Flying Boats Flew Japan’s Little-Known Follow-On Raid On Pearl Harbor

The second attempted attack on Pearl Harbor indirectly changed the course of the war in the Pacific. Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time.
Times Daily

Navy contests Hawaii's orders to suspend, drain fuel tanks

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is contesting orders from Hawaii to suspend use of fuel tanks and drain them at a complex above an aquifer that supplies nearly 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water until certain conditions are met. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
sandiegouniontribune.com

50 years later, a grateful epilogue to a Navy tragedy

Janet Dunne made peace a long time ago with the awful curveball life threw her in 1968. She considers herself blessed for the happiness that came after. So it wasn’t closure she was seeking when she got on a boat in San Diego a few weeks ago, flowers in hand. Her destination was an area above the wreckage of a Navy helicopter resting on the ocean floor. The crash killed the co-pilot: her husband, Gus, the father of their unborn child. His body was never recovered.
Times Daily

Coast Guard swimmer pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

(AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the woman trapped inside. Support local journalism reporting on your...
People

Woman Whose Dad and Sister Were Killed in New Zealand Volcano Eruption Marks Her 'Burnversary'

An Australian woman who survived the White Island volcano eruption two years ago is reflecting on the day that changed her life. On Thursday, 25-year-old Stephanie Browitt opened up about the tragedy off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, which killed 21 people including her sister and father. Browitt suffered third-degree burns on 70 percent of her body and lost parts of her fingers.
kurv.com

Survivors Gather To Remember Those Lost At Pearl Harbor

(AP) — Pearl Harbor attack survivors are expected to gather at the site of the bombing to remember those killed 80 years ago. About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began decades ago. The bombing killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. This year’s ceremony is taking place as a strong storm packing high winds and heavy rains hits Hawaii, but a Navy spokesperson says there’s been no discussion of cancelling the event.
capecoddaily.com

Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

abc17news.com

Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

