CF% – 63.79%, SCF% – 58.09%, HDCF% – 64.43%, xGF% – 63.86%. It’s a Team Game – If I gave you those numbers ahead of this game and said Calgary was going to achieve these ratios tonight it would have been presumed that Calgary was going to win. They did play well – and spent plenty of extended time in the Sharks zone in the high danger areas. There was an issue at the end of the second though, where Calgary got pinned for 8 minutes in their own zone. The Sharks scored 3 goals in that span and it ended up being the difference in this game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO