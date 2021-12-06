Sharks' Timo Meier: Two points in losing effort

Meier scored twice on six shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks. Meier opened the scoring at 13:39 of the second period and added an empty-net tally in the third. The Swiss winger has been excellent in his last eight games, picking up four goals and five helpers in that span. For the season, he has nine tallies, 11 assists, 72 shots, 35 hits and a plus-9 rating in 16 games. He's finally back in the scoring form he displayed in his breakout during the 2018-19 season.
Comments / 0