ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Timo Meier: Two points in losing effort

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Meier picked up two assists in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sharks' Timo Meier: Scores both goals in win

Meier scored twice on six shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks. Meier opened the scoring at 13:39 of the second period and added an empty-net tally in the third. The Swiss winger has been excellent in his last eight games, picking up four goals and five helpers in that span. For the season, he has nine tallies, 11 assists, 72 shots, 35 hits and a plus-9 rating in 16 games. He's finally back in the scoring form he displayed in his breakout during the 2018-19 season.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Timo Meier’s Goal, 2 Assists Lead Sharks Past Senators

SAN JOSE (AP) — Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 remaining and added two assists as the San Jose Sharks handed the Ottawa Senators their third straight loss, 6-3 on Wednesday night. Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for San Jose,...
NHL
NHL

Meier scores three points for Sharks in victory against Senators

SAN JOSE -- Timo Meier had a goal and two assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Wednesday. Meier put the Sharks ahead 4-3 at 11:18 of the third period with a wrist shot off a backhand pass from below the goal line by Rudolfs Balcers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks’ Timo Meier Finally Meeting Star-Level Expectations

Since being drafted ninth overall in 2015, San Jose Sharks fans have been waiting for Timo Meier to reach his full potential. He has shown signs at times of reaching his top potential and other times where he has frustrated fans and the organization alike. In this article, I’ll be taking a look at draft comparables, as well as what the eye test and analytics say about the state of Meier’s potential.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Meier
East Bay Times

Timo Meier, Nick Bonino share the spotlight in Sharks’ win over Senators

SAN JOSE – Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 left in regulation time to help lift the Sharks to a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at SAP Center. Meier took a pass from Rudolfs Balcers, made a move to avoid a check near the top of the circles, and fired a wrist shot past Senators goalie Matt Murray for his seventh goal of the season and a 4-3 Sharks lead.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

It’s Still Early, but Reimer, Meier Having All-Time Great Sharks Seasons

CHICAGO — James Reimer and Timo Meier are having seasons worthy of the greats in San Jose Sharks history. Reimer and Meier were in tune once again during the San Jose Sharks’ 2-0 shutout of the Chicago Blackhawks. Reimer stopped 29 shots to improve his save percentage to .933, while Meier popped in both goals for his 19th and 20th points of the year.
NHL
SFGate

Meier, Reimer power Sharks past Blackhawks 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night. The Sharks won for the third time in four starts, all with Reimer in goal. He...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets
Vacaville Reporter

Timo Meier, Noah Gregor shine as Sharks stay unbeaten on road trip

Coach Bob Boughner feels the challenges the Sharks have faced through the first quarter of the season have been as significant as any NHL team’s so far this season. The Sharks experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in late October and early November – taking seven players out of the lineup — and right now, they’re already on their third five-game road trip of the season.
NHL
neworleanssun.com

Timo Meier tallies twice again as Sharks dump Devils

Timo Meier produced his second consecutive two-goal game Tuesday night for the San Jose Sharks, who scored the first four goals before holding off a third-period rally by the New Jersey Devils to earn a 5-2 win in Newark, N.J. Meier scored both goals for the Sharks on Saturday in...
NHL
Napa Valley Register

NHL: Meier scores twice in Sharks' 5-2 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Sharks leading scorer Timo Meier found the back of the net twice and James Reimer made 32 saves as San Jose defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, who have started their five-game...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Three-point effort in loss

Keller scored a goal on three shots and dished two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Keller opened the scoring at 3:45 of the first period, then assisted on goals by Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere in the third. The 23-year-old Keller is on a four-game point streak, during which he's earned two goals and five helpers. The American winger has 13 points, 48 shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests. He can go quiet on offense just as fast as he can get hot -- fantasy managers looking for short-term scoring help can check in on Keller's availability.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Logan Couture: Two assists in win Sunday

Couture registered a pair of assists, two shots on net, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks. Couture helped out on both of Timo Meier's tallies in the low-scoring win. The 32-year-old Couture has been boom or bust lately with three multi-point efforts and four goose eggs in his last seven games. The captain is at seven goals, 11 assists, 48 shots, 25 hits and a plus-8 rating in 20 appearances overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Distributes two helpers in win

Karlsson recorded a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Karlsson helped out on goals by Matt Nieto and Jacob Middleton in the contest. The 31-year-old Karlsson reached double-digits in points in just 13 games this year after needing 23 appearances last year to do so. The Swede has added 26 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 2021-22 while often playing in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two-point effort Friday

Kotkaniemi scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Flyers. Both points came in the second period, as the Hurricanes pulled away after falling behind 3-2. Kotkaniemi had only one point (a goal) in his prior 11 games, and so far the $6.1 million offer sheet Carolina gave the 21-year-old to steal him away from Montreal is looking like a poor investment, as he has just four goals and six points through 19 contests for his new club.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another two-point effort Friday

Tavares scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Tavares and William Nylander set each other up in the contest as the only two Leafs to record multiple points. The 31-year-old Tavares has put up back-to-back two-point games, giving him 10 goals, 10 assists, 69 shots on net and five power-play points through 21 contests overall. He's once again flirting with a point-per-game pace, which is pretty much par for the course for the Ontario native.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Dryden Hunt: Two-point effort Friday

Hunt scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins. The 26-year-old took advantage of some ice time alongside alongside Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, assisting on the latter's tally late in the first period before Hunt scored his own in the second. The performance doubled his point total on the season through 20 games, but if he maintains a top-six role at even strength, he could have some fantasy value in deeper formats, particularly ones that use secondary categories -- Hunt laid four more hits Friday, giving him 40 on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Two-point effort Saturday

Oleksiak scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. He helped set up Ryan Donato for the eventual game-winner in the first period before sliding home an empty-netter late in the third for his first goal of the season. Oleksiak hadn't found the scoresheet in eight straight games prior to Saturday, and on the season he has seven points through 21 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jeff Carter: Two-point effort Saturday

Carter scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens. The veteran center matched his production from his prior nine games combined. He has five goals and 11 points through 18 contests on the season, but with Sidney Crosby beginning to wake up, Carter could have some more big performances ahead.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy