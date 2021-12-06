Sharks' Timo Meier: Two points in losing effort

Keller scored a goal on three shots and dished two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Keller opened the scoring at 3:45 of the first period, then assisted on goals by Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere in the third. The 23-year-old Keller is on a four-game point streak, during which he's earned two goals and five helpers. The American winger has 13 points, 48 shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests. He can go quiet on offense just as fast as he can get hot -- fantasy managers looking for short-term scoring help can check in on Keller's availability.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO