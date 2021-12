The Winnipeg Jets proved to the hockey community on Sunday night that they are a disgrace to hockey after what they did to the Toronto Maple Leafs. For the first time in what felt like forever, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a game in regulation. What’s even more surprising than that, is the disrespect they received from the Winnipeg Jets and the referees, who should be ashamed of themselves.

