Get Your EDGE

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays have lots of us falling off the wagon with our workouts, and too many cookies at...

b105.com

Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
Newswatch 16

Getting your winter gear ready

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Shovels, rock salt, and snow throwers are all in stock at Pleasant Valley Ace hardware in Brodheadsville for now. Gerry Dean is the Assistant Manager. He says they're trying to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment before supply chain problems catch up with them. "I...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

If you bought this at Walmart, there’s an insane recall you need to see

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals If you were planning on doing any construction work involving using nailers, you might want to think twice before proceeding. That’s because specific models of Hart nailers available exclusively at Walmart pose a severe risk of injury. It’s not necessarily the person handling the device who risks harming themselves. The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers subject to recall have a component problem that can cause malfunctions, triggering the accidental discharge of nails. In other words, the nail guns in this recall can randomly shoot nails on their own,...
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart or Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately

Major U.S. retailers often have to remove products from shelves or take down online listings because of a reported issue. In August, Amazon had to take three types of rugs off of its site for failing to meet fire safety standards. Then in November, Walmart had to remove containers of four different powdered beverages from its stores after the manufacturer KraftHeinz found they could possibly contain pieces of metal or glass. Since you might be buying even more from these two retailers ahead of the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on the latest recalls affecting them both. Read on to find out whether you bought a product from Walmart or Amazon that you need to stop using immediately.
RETAIL
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

Need Some Extra Holiday Cash? This 10-Cent Coin Could Earn You $3,300

Could you use a little extra spending money this holiday season? You might want to take a closer look at what’s already in your purse or wallet! Many of us are unwittingly holding onto valuable coins — and if you happen to come across one called a Capped Bust Dime, you could be adding thousands of dollars to your bank account in no time!
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This Product from Stores

Whether you're a skilled tradesperson or an avid DIYer, heading into a home improvement store like Home Depot or Lowe's can make you feel like a kid in a candy store. And while you may find plenty of products that make your life and home appreciably better in these shops, there's one item you may have purchased from your local home improvement store that poses a risk of making things a whole lot worse. Read on to discover which product Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores and websites are pulling from shelves over the serious safety risk it may pose.
SHOPPING
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

