Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial -source

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement...

U.N. decries ‘escalation of grave human rights abuses’ in Myanmar

GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Myanmar’s military was committing grave violations including killing 11 people and setting fire to their bodies. “We are appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses in Myanmar,” U.N. human rights spokesperson Rupert...
Philippines’ Supreme Court says parts of anti-terror law unconstitutional

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ Supreme Court said on Thursday parts of the country’s anti-terrorism law passed last year were unconstitutional. The controversial law, signed by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in July, 2020, has drawn concern from lawyers and human rights activists who fear it could be used to suppress free speech and harass opponents of the administration.
Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.
Aung San Suu Kyi
Win Myint
US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

A U.S. State Department envoy conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials on Friday about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base.The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet to Phnom Penh came days after the United States ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country.Chollet told journalists his discussions with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn involved issues related to Myanmar and China as well as the role Cambodia intends to play as the...
Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
Asia
A Genocide Denier Threatens to Unravel 25 Years of Peace in the Balkans

SARAJEVO – Along the Miljacka River path that cuts through the centre of Sarajevo, you can see the scars of the siege that killed 10,000 people in the early 90s. Though the city is mostly rebuilt and thriving, on the walls facing the river and the old front lines, the cosmetic damage of bullet holes and shell impacts remains. This European capital hasn’t been a war zone for 25 years, but it's still pretty obvious that it used to be.
US targets Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States placed a Chinese software firm and a North Korean animation studio on its blacklist Friday as it slapped sanctions on officials and entities in eight countries for human rights abuse. The Treasury also accused North Korea's government-run animation firm, SEK Studio, and companies and individuals related to it, of exploiting North Korean workers to earn much-needed foreign exchange and avoid sanctions on the country.
China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

The U.S. government announced financial sanctions and other restrictions Friday on 15 people and 10 entities in China Myanmar North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day.The actions announced by the Treasury Department also included investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system.“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo...
EU to sanction Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will sanction Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, three other entities and seven or eight individuals on Monday, a senior EU official said. Over a dozen people with ties to the Wagner Group have previously told Reuters it has carried out clandestine combat...
Four employees arrested over leaks from Danish intelligence services

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Four current and former employees at Denmark’s two intelligence services have been arrested for leaking “highly classified” information, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service said on Thursday. “The arrests are the results of a lengthy investigation into leaks from the intelligence services,” it...
