Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial -source

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement...

101.9 KELO-FM

Maldives’ ex-president Yameen walks free after graft conviction overturned

MALE (Reuters) – Maldives’ former president Abdulla Yameen was freed from house arrest on Tuesday after a top court overturned a money-laundering and embezzlement conviction, allowing him to potentially make a return to politics. Yameen was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling...
Myanmar chides U.N. for bias, meddling after Suu Kyi conviction

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government accused senior United Nations officials on Thursday of interference and making judgments based on “distorted news”, days after a storm of international criticism over the jailing of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was among...
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
The Independent

Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as 'conspiracy'

Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.A story in Friday’s edition of the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper accused “the nation-destroying media” of spreading a video that misrepresented the massacre as having been carried out by Myanmar security forces.“The initial on-ground investigation revealed that such a video file was not (at all) related to undertakings of the Tatmadaw and that it was...
The Independent

Court to rule on graft appeal by Malaysian ex-premier Najib

Malaysia’s Appeal Court will rule Wednesday whether to acquit ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak or uphold his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018.Najib was found guilty by a high court in July 2020 of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in...
AFP

'National embarrassment': Malaysian ex-PM loses corruption appeal

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak lost his appeal against a corruption conviction and 12-year jail term Wednesday, with the judge branding his actions a "national embarrassment" but allowing him to remain free. The 68-year-old was found guilty on all counts last year in the first of several trials he is facing related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund. Najib and his cronies were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle, with the allegations contributing to his long-ruling coalition's ejection from power in 2018. The former prime minister's first trial was related to the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his bank accounts.
Serbia gov’t bows to protesters’ demands, changes two laws

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbia’s ruling coalition moved on Wednesday to change two laws critics say would let foreign companies exploit local resources, bowing to demands by anti-government protesters who had blocked roads throughout the country for two weekends in a row. The government has offered mineral resources to...
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
FOX40

Suspect in killing of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday in France, according to a French judicial official. The official said the suspect was being held on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant. He requested not being named in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices. […]
