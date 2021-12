Motorola has just launched the Moto G51 in India. The new smartphone was first announced in China last month and has finally made its way to the Indian market. The Moto G51 5G arrives with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can even be expanded via a microSD card slot. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box and also has an IP52 water resistant body. On the front, it sports a 6.8 inch punch hole FHD+ LCD display that features 120Hz high refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers an 83.81 percent screen to body ratio. Its selfie shooter is an 8 megapixel sensor.

