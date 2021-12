Wow, Scott Stricklin seems really high on his new football hire, Billy Napier. “I’ve followed and studied Billy Napier’s career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open,” Florida’s athletic director declared after the hiring became official. “We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.”

