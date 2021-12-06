ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore Wants to Lead on Crypto, Not K-Pop Pensions

By Andy Mukherjee
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore may have set its sights on becoming the world’s cryptocurrency capital. But its “buyer beware” approach to trading in risky digital assets doesn’t mean anything goes. A coin that works as a pension plan for BTS, the world’s most-famous K-pop group, is perhaps beyond the pale. The Monetary...

