Economy

Record EU defence spending masks failure to collaborate, report says

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defence in 2020, the most since records began in 2006, but joint investment by governments fell, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in a report on Monday. The EDA, an EU agency that helps the...

