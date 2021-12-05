12/5/21 Ohio State, Jeanae Terry

Junior receiver David Bell has been voted a member of the All-American first team by the Football Writer's Association of America, according to a Purdue Football tweet. Bell's second season of 1,000 yards or more helped him rack up more than 12 All-Big Ten, All-American and wide receiver awards at season's end, including the Richter-Howard award for best Big Ten receiver, first-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, CBS Sports and ESPN and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award presented to the "Most Outstanding" college wide receiver.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO