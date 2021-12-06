ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial -source

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement...

