Finding new ways to power the world’s vehicles has long been a vital component in tackling the climate crisis. When it comes to small passenger vehicles, there is little question that the future lies with battery electric cars, rather than ones driven by hydrogen fuel cells—the other viable alternative. However, as the size of a vehicle increases, hydrogen can become an increasingly attractive option. For buses, some argue hydrogen power gives several key advantages over their battery electric counterparts. Which of them ultimately becomes the main technology in buses could have an influence on other forms of transport too.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO