Though they were down 24-0 at one point, the Bengals are clawing their way back into their matchup with the Chargers. Los Angeles leads 24-13 at halftime. But Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with an apparent injury to his right pinky finger. Burrow has been shown on the CBS broadcast on the Bengals sideline trying to get his pinky good enough for him to throw. Burrow was able to stay in the game, but the finger could be a concern in the second half.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO