Ten-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg County

Starbucks workers at a store in upstate New York have voted to join a union, a first for the coffee chain's more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. The election result — the first of three to be announced — came from Tom Miller, a field examiner with the National Labor Relations Board's office in Buffalo. The ballot counting for two additional Starbucks stores in the Buffalo area continued Thursday afternoon.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 21 HOURS AGO