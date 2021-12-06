ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: The Legal Challenges

By The Associated Press
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her National League for Democracy party a crippling political blow. Suu...

Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
#Myanmar
Politics
