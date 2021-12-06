Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
