ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead is bringing back dead character for season 7

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Fear the Walking Dead fans are set for a jam-packed second half of season 7, with the reappearance of a much-beloved character. AMC announced on Talking Dead that Kim Dickens will be making a surprising comeback as Madison Clark this season, before returning as a series regular in season 8.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fear TWD Renewed for Season 8 — With Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 8 at AMC, Kim Dickens to Return in Second Half of Season 7

“Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for Season 8, with former series star Kim Dickens set to return to the zombie apocalypse series. The announcement was made on “Talking Dead” following the series finale of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” Dickens will make her return to the series in the second half of Season 7, which debuts on April 10 on AMC Plus and April 17 on AMC. She will then appear as a series regular in Season 8. Dickens starred as Madison Clark in the series from Season 1-Season 4, with her character appearing to die by sacrificing herself...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Dickens
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer Sets Season 7B Premiere Date

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." "You have your army. I have mine," Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warns Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the Season 7B teaser trailer announcing an April 2022 return for Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie-apocalypse pitting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia against their former friend, Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," ends with an ailing Alicia promising to take the one thing that matters most to Strand: The Tower. "We're going to war," declares Alicia, setting up an explosive second half of Season 7.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy's (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan's second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in "The Portrait." In Fear's final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan's mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia's season-long absence.
TV SERIES
doniphanherald.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead
bransontrilakesnews.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

AMC RENEWS FEAR THE WALKING DEAD FOR AN EIGHTH SEASON

AMC announced on tonight’s Talking Dead the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season with Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark in Seasons 1 through 4, set to return to the series. Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7, returning Sunday, April 17 on AMC, and continue as a series regular in Season 8. All episodes of Fear the Walking Dead continue to be available one week early on AMC+, beginning on April 10.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Alicia's Fate Revealed

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." Will Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) live long enough to wage all-out war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo)? Once united under Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) before the fallout of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse, the cold war between Alicia and Strand hits a boiling point when he throws Will (Gus Halper) from the roof of his Tower to keep Alicia away. "She won't have anything to do with me after this," hisses Strand of the absent Alicia, who returns and reunites with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in the final moments of the penultimate episode of Season 7.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Will Live Again In Season 8

Horror fans will be able to fear the Walkers for at least one more season. Fear the Walking Dead–the popular The Walking Dead spinoff–will shamble into an eighth season on AMC, according to a report on Deadline. The first half of Season 7 just concluded, with the second half slated to debut Apr. 17, 2022. Check out the teaser for Part 2 of the current season on this page.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead’s subtle jab at Strand’s haters

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is an acquired taste. The Fear the Walking Dead character has been around since season one and has played the chameleon by adapting to his surroundings. Season 11 has set Strand up to be the villain, giving his haters more fuel to criticize. In season six,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 Review: Padre

Alycia Debnam-Carey is wasted on this show. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 was the deep-dive we've been waiting all season long for into what happened to Alicia after the nuclear bombs exploded, but it was an anticlimactic non-event. When your most popular character disappears for half a...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead, will Strands kryptonite be his undoing?

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven midseason finale and although some of it had me rolling my eyes I enjoyed it overall. Seeing some of what Alicia endured since Teddy locked her in the bunker was information we needed. Strand and Alicia meeting again was another scene fans had been waiting on.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Alycia Debnam-Carey Fear the Walking Dead attends Cartier party

Fear the Walking Dead has finally given its fans one thing they have wanted: Alicia’s return (Alycia Debnam-Carey). In season 7, episode 7, “The Portrait,” fans were delighted to see Alicia’s return. She is now the leader of the mysterious group known as the Stalkers. The last fans saw of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy