ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove Police Log: Nov. 12-18, 2021

By Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzNcg_0dF1aVF000 This week's calls include: a machete-wielding man, theft of $1,300 in merchandise, a late-night waver on Pacific Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12

Multiple units from FGPD and Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a machete-wielding man threatening people from the top of a car. The man was ultimately taken into custody without incident and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported their security camera caught a rather brazen thief snagging a parcel from their porch in the middle of the afternoon. Officers are investigating and remind community members to take extra precautions as porch piracy season is upon us.

A caller reported a suspicious, occupied vehicle parked for an extended period of time behind a car wash in the middle of the night. On contact, it just so happened to be a man whom police had stopped earlier in the day and found to have a suspended license. He had been further ordered not to drive — so he stayed put. He declined police assistance.

Saturday, Nov. 13

A caller reported a loud and offensive man was wandering through a store, harassing customers. Police located a man matching the description in the area, along with some items from the store he had neglected to pay for. He was further found to be in possession of a restricted weapon and in violation of his probation. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute late at night in which screaming and yelling could be heard from within. On contact, police found an alcohol-fueled argument between two brothers had escalated in volume, but only words were exchanged. They initially agreed to quiet down, however officers were called back to the location later in the evening. Police ultimately negotiated a peace agreement between the pair, and they agreed to go to bed for the night.

Police checked on a caller after he advised dispatchers he was feeling unstable and suicidal. Officers spoke at length with the man and ultimately determined he was not a present harm to himself but did provide resources and convinced him to go to the mental health walk-in center in Hillsboro.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Officers arrested a man after he allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from a local store. He was lodged at the jail.

A caller reported their vehicle window had been broken out overnight and a wallet had been taken. Police are investigating.

Police received multiple calls regarding a woman reportedly walking in traffic along Pacific Avenue, then pestering customers inside a local store. Officers contacted the woman and trespassed her from the location. She left when asked, however police were called to check on her again later in the day after reports she was dancing in traffic near a bus stop. On police arrival, the woman boarded an eastbound bus out of town.

Monday, Nov. 15

A caller reported they were harassed by another customer in an auto parts store for purchasing an air freshener with a pattern that the other customer found distasteful.

A fast-food restaurant reported an individual was at the location yelling, causing a scene and refusing to leave. Police contacted the individual and trespassed him from the location. He left without further incident.

A caller reported a fight between two men on the side of Highway 47 late at night. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A concerned bus driver reported a man at a local bus stop who appeared to be excessively intoxicated. Officers located the man and indeed found him heavily inebriated, which was a violation of his probation. He was arrested.

A late-night caller reported a woman standing in the middle of Pacific Avenue waving at cars. Police contacted the woman, who advised she was attempting to find directions to a bus stop. Officers provided her with a courtesy transport.

A caller reported their spouse had made 'mean' comments to their adult daughter during a conversation, further advising the spouse was rather drunk. Police found no evidence anything said or done was criminal.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A caller reported a man was at their residence refusing to leave upon being asked. On arrival, officers attempted to convince the man to leave, but he advised police he would only leave if he was charged with trespass. He was charged with trespass, issued a citation and left without further incident.

A night-shift officer stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain a lane along Pacific Avenue. On contact, police found the driver had two outstanding felony warrants. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported they had video footage of a vehicle driving through a shopping center parking lot with the trunk ajar. On contact, the caller could not articulate why they believed this was suspicious, and officers were unable to deduce if anything criminal or nefarious had occurred.

Thursday, Nov. 18

A caller reported they could hear multiple male voices outside of their home late at night. On arrival, police found a series of wet footprints on the porch but were unable to locate anyone in the area.

A night shift officer spotted a suspicious vehicle driving along Hawthorne Street, only to find the vehicle a short while later parked outside a location where two individuals could be seen actively stealing from a car. The individuals fled on foot and a K9 track was unsuccessful; police are investigating.

A caller reported an elderly man was at a local shopping center who seemed disoriented and confused, unable to identify himself or his residence. Police were able to determine the man's identity, and he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He was later reunited with family.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

WCSO: Murder-suicide shut down Hwy. 30 near Banks

Deputies discovered two bodies and a gun inside a car early Wednesday, Dec. 1.The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near Banks early Wednesday According to the office, around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, , deputies responded to a vehicle parked along the side of westbound Highway 26 near Northwest Mountaindale Road, near the City of Banks. Deputies discovered two bodies inside a 2012 black Nissan Altima that appeared to be deceased. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to investigate the incident along with members of the Forensic Science Unit. The investigation appears to show Alejandro Gomez-Blanco, age 46 of Beaverton, shot and killed his wife, Yolanda Constantino, age 44 of Beaverton, before turning the gun on himself. A handgun was recovered inside the car. Detectives notified family members of the deaths and are continuing the investigation. The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed for more than six hours during the incident. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. This story will be updated when more information is available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BANKS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Two dead, WB Hwy. 26 near Banks closed Wednesday

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two bodies have been found inside a van.The Washingt0n County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people inside a vehicle, closing Highway 26 westbound near Banks early Wednesday, Dec. 1. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Highway 26 westbound at Northwest Dersham Road was expected to remain closed through the morning commute. A mobile command unit was set up in the area. The sheriff's office said there's no threat to the public. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. This story will be updated when more information is available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Nov. 8-14, 2021

This week's calls include: seizure of 12 pounds of pot, man found sleeping in stolen car and discovery of a dead bald eagleMonday, Nov. 8 Officers arrested on a man for mail theft and check fraud in the 200 block of Southwest Adams Avenue. A man was arrested after he followed a woman and then exposed himself next to her on the MAX statoin at 8821 Northeast Quatama Street. Tuesday, Nov. 9 Officers spotted a stolen yellow truck that had been stolen 2 days prior at Parr Lumber on Northwest 185th Ave. Upon stopping the vehicle,...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove taps Jim Geering as new fire chief

The former chief in Chula Vista, California, will also oversee Cornelius and Gaston fire agencies.Forest Grove Fire & Rescue announced Thursday, Nov. 18, that Jim Geering will be its new fire chief. Geering comes to Forest Grove from the Chula Vista Fire Department in Southern California, where over 35 years he rose the ranks from firefighter to chief before retiring in 2020. In his new role, Geering will not only serve as Forest Grove's municipal fire chief — he will also be the fire chief in Cornelius, as well as chief of rural fire protection districts covering the Forest Grove,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
67
Followers
869
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy