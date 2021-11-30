Forest Grove Police Log: Nov. 12-18, 2021

This week's calls include: a machete-wielding man, theft of $1,300 in merchandise, a late-night waver on Pacific Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12

Multiple units from FGPD and Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a machete-wielding man threatening people from the top of a car. The man was ultimately taken into custody without incident and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported their security camera caught a rather brazen thief snagging a parcel from their porch in the middle of the afternoon. Officers are investigating and remind community members to take extra precautions as porch piracy season is upon us.

A caller reported a suspicious, occupied vehicle parked for an extended period of time behind a car wash in the middle of the night. On contact, it just so happened to be a man whom police had stopped earlier in the day and found to have a suspended license. He had been further ordered not to drive — so he stayed put. He declined police assistance.

Saturday, Nov. 13

A caller reported a loud and offensive man was wandering through a store, harassing customers. Police located a man matching the description in the area, along with some items from the store he had neglected to pay for. He was further found to be in possession of a restricted weapon and in violation of his probation. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute late at night in which screaming and yelling could be heard from within. On contact, police found an alcohol-fueled argument between two brothers had escalated in volume, but only words were exchanged. They initially agreed to quiet down, however officers were called back to the location later in the evening. Police ultimately negotiated a peace agreement between the pair, and they agreed to go to bed for the night.

Police checked on a caller after he advised dispatchers he was feeling unstable and suicidal. Officers spoke at length with the man and ultimately determined he was not a present harm to himself but did provide resources and convinced him to go to the mental health walk-in center in Hillsboro.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Officers arrested a man after he allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from a local store. He was lodged at the jail.

A caller reported their vehicle window had been broken out overnight and a wallet had been taken. Police are investigating.

Police received multiple calls regarding a woman reportedly walking in traffic along Pacific Avenue, then pestering customers inside a local store. Officers contacted the woman and trespassed her from the location. She left when asked, however police were called to check on her again later in the day after reports she was dancing in traffic near a bus stop. On police arrival, the woman boarded an eastbound bus out of town.

Monday, Nov. 15

A caller reported they were harassed by another customer in an auto parts store for purchasing an air freshener with a pattern that the other customer found distasteful.

A fast-food restaurant reported an individual was at the location yelling, causing a scene and refusing to leave. Police contacted the individual and trespassed him from the location. He left without further incident.

A caller reported a fight between two men on the side of Highway 47 late at night. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A concerned bus driver reported a man at a local bus stop who appeared to be excessively intoxicated. Officers located the man and indeed found him heavily inebriated, which was a violation of his probation. He was arrested.

A late-night caller reported a woman standing in the middle of Pacific Avenue waving at cars. Police contacted the woman, who advised she was attempting to find directions to a bus stop. Officers provided her with a courtesy transport.

A caller reported their spouse had made 'mean' comments to their adult daughter during a conversation, further advising the spouse was rather drunk. Police found no evidence anything said or done was criminal.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A caller reported a man was at their residence refusing to leave upon being asked. On arrival, officers attempted to convince the man to leave, but he advised police he would only leave if he was charged with trespass. He was charged with trespass, issued a citation and left without further incident.

A night-shift officer stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain a lane along Pacific Avenue. On contact, police found the driver had two outstanding felony warrants. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported they had video footage of a vehicle driving through a shopping center parking lot with the trunk ajar. On contact, the caller could not articulate why they believed this was suspicious, and officers were unable to deduce if anything criminal or nefarious had occurred.

Thursday, Nov. 18

A caller reported they could hear multiple male voices outside of their home late at night. On arrival, police found a series of wet footprints on the porch but were unable to locate anyone in the area.

A night shift officer spotted a suspicious vehicle driving along Hawthorne Street, only to find the vehicle a short while later parked outside a location where two individuals could be seen actively stealing from a car. The individuals fled on foot and a K9 track was unsuccessful; police are investigating.

A caller reported an elderly man was at a local shopping center who seemed disoriented and confused, unable to identify himself or his residence. Police were able to determine the man's identity, and he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He was later reunited with family.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

