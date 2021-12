The Sevastopol girls' basketball team is kicking off its week with a road trip to Manitowoc to face Roncalli. The Pioneers suffered their first setback of the season last Tuesday when it lost to Peshtigo 58-45. Their defense still hasn't allowed more than 60 points in a game and the Pioneers did not even allow more than 40 points prior to their matchup against the Bulldogs. The Jets are 1-3 on the season, losing their last game to Valders 39-24. They beat Southern Door earlier this year 45-30, but otherwise have struggled to break the 30 point mark.

