ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 7 days ago

No, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Fear the Walking Dead is bringing back dead character for season 7

Fear the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Fear the Walking Dead fans are set for a jam-packed second half of season 7, with the reappearance of a much-beloved character. AMC announced on Talking Dead that Kim Dickens will be making a surprising comeback as Madison Clark this season, before returning as a series regular in season 8.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fear TWD Renewed for Season 8 — With Kim Dickens Returning as Madison

Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
TV SERIES
Collider

'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 Confirmed by AMC, With Kim Dickens Returning as Series Regular

During the latest episode of Talking Dead, it was announced that the spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead is renewed for a new season, and that Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark, will be making her return to the series. Her first appearance will be during the second half of Season 7, and will become a series regular once season 8 begins.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Dickens
ComicBook

Lennie James Reacts to Kim Dickens' Return on Fear the Walking Dead

Worlds will collide when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) meets Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) on Fear the Walking Dead. On a 2017 episode of Talking Dead, it was announced James would leave The Walking Dead for Fear in the first crossover between the two series. Morgan would bridge the mothership and the spinoff, crossing to Fear in its semi-rebooted fourth season under showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. But Morgan and Madison would never meet: a flashback midway through Season 4 revealed Madison died saving her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), her sacrifice happening before Morgan meets Madison's surviving group.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Shocker Means for Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." An ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is facing her greatest battle yet: infection from a walker's bite. Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia was bit by a walker when escaping the fallout bunker where she survived the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) some 90 days earlier. Alicia amputated her arm in an attempt to stop the infection, but she was too late: a fever-stricken Alicia fears she's slowly succumbing to the bite ravaging her body as she asks for Morgan's (Lennie James) help finding a new home for her people: PADRE.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer Sets Season 7B Premiere Date

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." "You have your army. I have mine," Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warns Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the Season 7B teaser trailer announcing an April 2022 return for Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie-apocalypse pitting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia against their former friend, Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," ends with an ailing Alicia promising to take the one thing that matters most to Strand: The Tower. "We're going to war," declares Alicia, setting up an explosive second half of Season 7.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy's (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan's second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in "The Portrait." In Fear's final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan's mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia's season-long absence.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Amc
doniphanherald.com

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Granted, all the...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for an Eighth Season by AMC

Apparently AMC has not allowed the ever-diminishing viewership for its Walking Dead franchise (something I refer to as The Walking Dexit) to cause it to lose faith in the property because they have given Fear the Walking Dead an eighth season renewal. That show is currently at all-time ratings lows based on same-day viewing, but as I have previously mentioned, its fate is no longer dictated by the early Nielsen numbers. It has passed the syndication stretch and is guaranteed to live on in reruns where shows really turn a profit. So even if AMC is not making as much on ad revenue from new episodes, it will recoup that and more down the road. I had previously suggested that the show’s seventh season could be its last or that it could return for an eighth and final year. There is no word at this point on whether the new season could be its last, but it appears that AMC has not given up on the show just yet. They will be bringing back fan-favorite Kim Dickens as Madison Clark during the second half of the seventh season which resumes new episodes April 17th. There has been a fair amount of grumbling among fans about the current direction of the show, and bringing Dickens back may be a way to try and boost viewership. But there is still a chance that the eighth season could be announced as the show’s last at some point. The Walking Dead will be coming to an end with its eleventh season which is currently airing (new episodes resume in February), and an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead is currently in the works with a Carol and Daryl spin-off show possibly coming as well.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
TV SERIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead’s subtle jab at Strand’s haters

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is an acquired taste. The Fear the Walking Dead character has been around since season one and has played the chameleon by adapting to his surroundings. Season 11 has set Strand up to be the villain, giving his haters more fuel to criticize. In season six,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 Review: Padre

Alycia Debnam-Carey is wasted on this show. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 was the deep-dive we've been waiting all season long for into what happened to Alicia after the nuclear bombs exploded, but it was an anticlimactic non-event. When your most popular character disappears for half a...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead Kim Dickens return, teaser, release date and more

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven finale and now fans want to know when season seven will return to AMC. Talking Dead aired a teaser clip for the back half of season seven and things look exciting. But, the most exciting news is that Kim Dickens will return as Madison. She survived, which is something fans have been hoping for.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Will Live Again In Season 8

Horror fans will be able to fear the Walkers for at least one more season. Fear the Walking Dead–the popular The Walking Dead spinoff–will shamble into an eighth season on AMC, according to a report on Deadline. The first half of Season 7 just concluded, with the second half slated to debut Apr. 17, 2022. Check out the teaser for Part 2 of the current season on this page.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark Leaving Fear the Walking Dead?

After the staggering season 6 finale, fans of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ were eagerly awaiting the show’s return to know what lay ahead for Alicia Clark upon the nuclear blast. But disappointingly, Alicia couldn’t be spotted in any of the early episodes of season 7. With Alicia’s disappearance, doubts started to spread regarding Alycia Debnam-Carey’s commitment to the character and the post-apocalyptic show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy