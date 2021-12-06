ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Dickens Returns As “Fear” Renewed

By Garth Franklin
Cover picture for the articleAMC has renewed its prequel series “Fear the Walking Dead” for an eighth season. In addition, former leading lady Kim Dickens is set to rejoin...

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
Fear the Walking Dead has been picked up for an eighth season, the network announced Sunday night on Talking Dead following the Season 7 fall finale of The Walking Dead spinoff. Popular former cast member Kim Dickens, who played Madison Clark in Seasons 1 through 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, is set to return. She will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7, which debuts April 17, and will continue as a series regular in Season 8.
No, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s not just back for an episode or two — she’s back for good.
Fear the Walking Dead‘s original showrunner Dave Erickson had a lot of ideas for the future of the character Madison Clark, played by Kim Dickens… but when Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg took over as showrunners as of season 4, they steered the show in a very different direction. A direction that included – from the looks of it – killing off Madison in the middle of season 4. Dickens has said she was heartbroken and devastated when she heard Madison was being written off the show, and a lot of fans have been demanding that she be brought back. Three years later, she is coming back.
Madison Clark lives! During Sunday’s Talking Dead, not only was it revealed that Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for Season 8, it was announced that Kim Dickens would be reprising her role of Alicia’s mother, who’s been thought to be dead since way back in Season 4. (Click here to read how she was believed to have expired.) Given the way that the show’s original leading lady left the show — or at least her unstoppable character did — much fanfare surrounded her imminent return to the fold in the back half of Season 7. “If there were a Mt....
