Kim Dickens Returns As “Fear” Renewed

Fear the Walking Dead‘s original showrunner Dave Erickson had a lot of ideas for the future of the character Madison Clark, played by Kim Dickens… but when Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg took over as showrunners as of season 4, they steered the show in a very different direction. A direction that included – from the looks of it – killing off Madison in the middle of season 4. Dickens has said she was heartbroken and devastated when she heard Madison was being written off the show, and a lot of fans have been demanding that she be brought back. Three years later, she is coming back.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO