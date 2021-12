Brazil’s CCXP Worlds 2021 expo just got a huge exclusive with the premiere of a first look at an early scene from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One”. It was subsequently confirmed by filmmaker Chris Miller that this follow-up to 2018’s highly acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is just part one of a two-part film with the second being produced simultaneously with the first.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO