2021 is almost over, and it was filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — but not all are going to be sticking around to see next year. TV series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO