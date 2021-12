Stocks were mixed at the close in Asia on Thursday, with investors still struggling to decipher the likely impact of the ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.47% at 28,725.47, as the yen strengthened 0.13% on the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.52.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO