Beaverton Police Log: Nov. 15-21, 2021

Monday, Nov. 15

Officers arrested a man and a woman on southwest 10th Avenue for warrants.

A man was arrested for DUII/alcohol near Southwest Farmington and Southwest 170th Avenue.

Officers arrested a man on Southwest Allen Boulevard for assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and a warrant.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A man with seven aliases was arrested for 11 warrants on Southwest Lombard Avenue.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest Allen Boulevard.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A man was arrested for DUII/undetermined near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Cascade Avenue.

Officers arrested a man for DUII/undetermined on Northwest Town Center Drive.

A man was arrested for failure to report as a sex offender near 217 and Southwest Allen Boulevard.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Officers arrested a woman on Northwest Cornell Road for DUII alcohol, reckless driving and placed her on a police officer hold.

A man was arrested on Southwest Hall Boulevard for a warrant and parole violation.

Friday, Nov. 19

Officers arrested a man for criminal mischief, unlawful entry into a vehicle, disorderly conduct and a warrant near Southwest Hall boulevard and Southwest Second Street.

A man in a stolen vehicle was arrested for theft and the woman with him was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, delivery and manufacture of drugs, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Officers arrested a woman on Southwest Bel Aire Lane for DUII/drugs, driving while suspended and a parole violation.

Officers placed a man charged with disorderly conduct on a police officer hold on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Sunday, Nov. 21

A man was arrested for shoplifting and stealing a car on Southwest Murray Scholls Drive.

Officers arrested a man for DUII/alcohol on Southwest Juliann Lane.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

