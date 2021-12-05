ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro Police Log: Nov. 15-20, 2021

By Pamplin Media Group
 6 days ago

This week's calls include: a man swinging a large knife, person getting pushed into a power pole and man hit with a rifle butt

Monday, Nov. 15

A man was arrested and lodged for destroying Grocery Outlet property and shoplifting at 354 South First Avenue.

A victim had their car broken into and items stolen in the 4800 block of Northeast Belknap Court.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A man was arrested for swinging a large knife around at 1011 Southeast Maple St. The man gave up the knife to police, and he was arrested for trespassing.

A man contacted by police in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Avenue told officers he had an outstanding warrant. The man was arrested on the warrant.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A woman was arrested after she pushed a random person into a power pole in the 200 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue.

A man got into a fight with his girlfriend's father in the 900 block of Northeast Lincoln Street. The girlfriend's father hit the man with the butt of a rifle and kicked him in the head. During the fight the man stabbed himself several times. This is an ongoing investigation.

Thursday, Nov. 18

A 2017 White Continental Utility enclosed trailer 10-feet long was stolen from 8060 Northeast Walker Road sometime a few months ago. There was no license plate on the trailer.

Police took a report of an altercation that occurred in the post office parking lot at 125 S. First Avenue on Nov. 17, when a ring was stolen from the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

Friday, Nov. 19

A man refused to leave the lawn chairs at Lowe's at 1951 Southeast 24th Avenue after being previously trespassed from the location. The male was arrested for trespassing along with his outstanding warrants.

A man was arrested for felony assault-IV and strangulation for a domestic violence incident in the 5300 block of East Main Street.

Saturday, Nov. 20

A stolen motorcycle was recovered from the 2400 block of Southeast 53rd Avenue.

The victim's vehicle was struck near Southeast Imlay and Southeast TV Highway by an unknown suspect driving a Chevy truck with Oregon license plate 134LDN.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

