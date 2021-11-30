Tigard Police Log: Nov. 15-21, 2021

This week's calls include: A stolen ATM dragged through a parking lot, stolen catalytic converter and crash into a tree

Monday, Nov. 15

A Chase ATM was ripped completely out of the ground in the 12100 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. At about the same time, people in a nearby apartment complex reported a truck with an ATM chained to the back was driving through the parking lot, causing extensive damage. The truck was found abandoned but the suspect(s) were not immediately located.

A burglary was reported at a vacant home in the 9700 block of Southwest Shady Lane. Arriving officers found a window broken out and heard voices inside. Two people were found inside, but the property owner decided not to press charges.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A woman reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her Prius while it was parked in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road.

A man was arrested for DUII after witnesses reported he was driving recklessly and hit two cars in separate hit-and-run crashes near Southwest Pacific Highway and Southwest Hall Boulevard.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A caller reported a man with a knife was trying to break down the door in the 12000 block of Southwest 135th Avenue, where his ex-girlfriend was staying. Several officers responded and took the man into custody in the parking lot. He was taken to the Washington County Jail.

A woman reported her 1998 Ford Mustang was stolen from the 11300 block of Southwest Walnut Street.

An officer responded to an overdose call where a woman reported taking pills and wanting to hurt herself. She was taken to the hospital on a hold for treatment.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Officers responded to a call of harassment (domestic violence) where an intoxicated woman attacked her fiance. He was not hurt. The woman was cited and went to the hospital for treatment due to her level of intoxication.

A man reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his Prius while it was parked in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road.

An officer and a mental health clinician went to a woman's home, after she reported a man was in her home. No one was found inside, and the woman is believed to be in a mental health crisis. She has made roughly 24 similar calls to police this month. Washington County Mental Health staff planned to follow up with her.

Friday, Nov. 19

A store in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway was burglarized and a large amount of property was stolen. The suspect left the area in a stolen car, drove to Lake Oswego and carjacked a homeowner there, before driving to Oregon City and stealing a second car. He led officers on a pursuit into SE Portland where the car was recovered but he was not.

At least five calls came in throughout the day about a man believed to be in a mental health crisis. Officers and a mental health clinician spoke with the man more than once, who was ultimately called in for walking across lanes of traffic on Highway 217 near the I-5 interchange. Luckily, he was not hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital on a hold for an evaluation.

Officers assisted in a death investigation involving an 88-year-old woman who collapsed in the 12400 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. There are no signs of foul play.

Saturday, Nov. 20

A caller reported a driver going too fast crashed into a tree in the parking lot of a store in the 7500 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street. The driver wasn't hurt and was ultimately arrested for DUII and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.18% - more than twice the legal limit.

Employees at a store in the 10200 block of Southwest Washington Square Road reported two women stole merchandise worth more than $1,300 an hour earlier. A description was given to officers, but the suspects were not immediately located.

Just after 3 p.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 11500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. One driver was yelling at the other party, then left the scene. An officer located him nearby and issued him a citation for driving uninsured.

Sunday, Nov. 21

A passerby heard a woman screaming for help and called 911. It turns out the woman had fallen into a hole along the train tracks off Southwest Wall Street. Officers and a technical rescue crew from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded, and the TVFR crew managed to pull her out. She was taken to the hospital.

A woman was arrested on several charges, after she was caught shoplifting from a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. Loss prevention employees reported the woman threatened to stab them when she was confronted.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

