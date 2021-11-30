ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard Police Log: Nov. 15-21, 2021

By Pamplin Media Group
The Times
The Times
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSL1X_0dF1YsLL00 This week's calls include: A stolen ATM dragged through a parking lot, stolen catalytic converter and crash into a tree

Monday, Nov. 15

A Chase ATM was ripped completely out of the ground in the 12100 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. At about the same time, people in a nearby apartment complex reported a truck with an ATM chained to the back was driving through the parking lot, causing extensive damage. The truck was found abandoned but the suspect(s) were not immediately located.

A burglary was reported at a vacant home in the 9700 block of Southwest Shady Lane. Arriving officers found a window broken out and heard voices inside. Two people were found inside, but the property owner decided not to press charges.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

A woman reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her Prius while it was parked in the 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road.

A man was arrested for DUII after witnesses reported he was driving recklessly and hit two cars in separate hit-and-run crashes near Southwest Pacific Highway and Southwest Hall Boulevard.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A caller reported a man with a knife was trying to break down the door in the 12000 block of Southwest 135th Avenue, where his ex-girlfriend was staying. Several officers responded and took the man into custody in the parking lot. He was taken to the Washington County Jail.

A woman reported her 1998 Ford Mustang was stolen from the 11300 block of Southwest Walnut Street.

An officer responded to an overdose call where a woman reported taking pills and wanting to hurt herself. She was taken to the hospital on a hold for treatment.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Officers responded to a call of harassment (domestic violence) where an intoxicated woman attacked her fiance. He was not hurt. The woman was cited and went to the hospital for treatment due to her level of intoxication.

A man reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his Prius while it was parked in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road.

An officer and a mental health clinician went to a woman's home, after she reported a man was in her home. No one was found inside, and the woman is believed to be in a mental health crisis. She has made roughly 24 similar calls to police this month. Washington County Mental Health staff planned to follow up with her.

Friday, Nov. 19

A store in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway was burglarized and a large amount of property was stolen. The suspect left the area in a stolen car, drove to Lake Oswego and carjacked a homeowner there, before driving to Oregon City and stealing a second car. He led officers on a pursuit into SE Portland where the car was recovered but he was not.

At least five calls came in throughout the day about a man believed to be in a mental health crisis. Officers and a mental health clinician spoke with the man more than once, who was ultimately called in for walking across lanes of traffic on Highway 217 near the I-5 interchange. Luckily, he was not hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital on a hold for an evaluation.

Officers assisted in a death investigation involving an 88-year-old woman who collapsed in the 12400 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. There are no signs of foul play.

Saturday, Nov. 20

A caller reported a driver going too fast crashed into a tree in the parking lot of a store in the 7500 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street. The driver wasn't hurt and was ultimately arrested for DUII and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.18% - more than twice the legal limit.

Employees at a store in the 10200 block of Southwest Washington Square Road reported two women stole merchandise worth more than $1,300 an hour earlier. A description was given to officers, but the suspects were not immediately located.

Just after 3 p.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 11500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. One driver was yelling at the other party, then left the scene. An officer located him nearby and issued him a citation for driving uninsured.

Sunday, Nov. 21

A passerby heard a woman screaming for help and called 911. It turns out the woman had fallen into a hole along the train tracks off Southwest Wall Street. Officers and a technical rescue crew from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded, and the TVFR crew managed to pull her out. She was taken to the hospital.

A woman was arrested on several charges, after she was caught shoplifting from a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. Loss prevention employees reported the woman threatened to stab them when she was confronted.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

Passenger plane crashes near Twin Oaks Airpark

The pilot of the aircraft appears to be doing 'OK,' officials said. No other passengers were on the plane. A passenger plane crashed just north of Twin Oaks Airpark just south of Hillsboro Thursday, Dec. 9, around 3:50 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The severity of damage and injuries are still being assessed but the pilot — the sole occupant of the aircraft — appears to be doing "OK," officials said. We were given information while en route that the pilot had contacted the controllers and let them know that he was doing okay, said TVF&R spokesperson Stefan Myers. "At this time we are with the pilot and the aircraft north of the airpark and it looks like they're still continuing to assess and we have started to send some resources back." {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Times

Pipeline construction begins for Willamette Water Supply Program

Over the next couple of weeks, crews will tunnel beneath Highway 217 and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Anyone driving along Highway 217 at Scholls Ferry Road will probably notice some increased construction activity as crews begin work on a new pipeline for the Willamette Water Supply Program project. The Willamette Water Supply Program is a joint project between the Tualatin Valley Water District, Hillsboro and Beaverton. The ambitious drinking water project is intended to provide water for those who reside in the Tualatin Valley Water District, as well as residents of Beaverton, Hillsboro. The Willamette River, one of...
The Times

Tualatin's chief weighs in on pandemic, calls for defunding police

Unlike other jobs, officers don't have a choice about coming to work during COVID-19Like numerous other public agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how the Tualatin Police Department adapted to working under unique and unusual circumstances. It also focused attention on police departments throughout the country when some called for defunding police departments the police during Black Lives Matter protest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. On Nov. 15, Tualatin Police Chief Bill Steele recounted how his department handled and continue to handle calls for service during a pandemic that...
The Times

Burglary suspect eludes officers after multi-city chase

Police from Tigard, Lake Oswego and Oregon City chased a suspect who stole multiple cars Friday morning.The suspect in a burglary and multiple carjackings in several neighboring cities remains at large after eluding officers the morning of Friday, Nov. 19. According to the Tigard Police Department, officers were called around 7 a.m. to investigate a burglary at the T-Mobile store on Southwest Pacific Highway. The officers determined the suspect left in a stolen car and drove to Lake Oswego. Officers with the Lake Oswego Police Department set up spike strips to stop the suspect's car on Terwilliger Drive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Times

Man mowing lawn falls, firefighters finish yard work

Four TVF&R firefighters mow, rake and edge Bull Mountain Meadows man's lawn after treating himLinda Talluto's husband Sam was out mowing the couple's Bull Mountain Meadows when a neighbor saw him fall on Oct. 19. "He lost his balance as he was turning the mover," said Linda Talluto. "He has kind of bad balance, and he fell down. … Tracy (Wanderscheid) and her friend Joyce were actually right there and saw him fall, and they thought he hit his head first." While they later discovered that Sam Talluto likely hit his shoulder first, they helped him into the house...
The Times

Cats rescued during fire in Tualatin garage

Firefighters saved two cats from a burning home after its human occupants escaped the fire Monday.Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Lake Oswego Fire Department rescued two cats from a Tualatin house fire that started in the garage and spread to other parts of the home Monday afternoon, Nov. 13. The incident was reported at 1 p.m. Monday after calls came in regarding a house fire in the 5000 block of Southwest Lee Street. Crews arriving saw heavy fire and dark grey smoke coming from the garage and began an aggressive attack on the fire, according to fire officials. While the occupants had evacuated, firefighters learned there were two cats inside and went in to look for them. They were found unharmed and moved to a safe location. The fire was extinguished minutes after firefighters arrived, limiting the majority of the damage to the garage and living space above the garage. However, the house was deemed inhabitable because of damage to some utilities feeding into the home. A TVF&R fire investigator determined that the fire originated inside a vehicle in the garage, with both fire and insurance investigators trying to determine what ignited it. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Tribune

Tigard chief one of four finalists for Tacoma top cop

Kathy McAlpine is one of four candidates in the running to become the next police chief of Tacoma. Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine is one of four finalists vying for a job as Tacoma's top cop. McAlpine, who has been Tigard's chief since March 2017, previously worked for the Tacoma...
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
48
Followers
892
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy