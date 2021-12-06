Sensory Santa Events Welcomes Families Of Kids With Disabilities

CHICAGO (CBS) — Visiting with Santa is a timeless tradition, but sometimes kids with special needs get left out of this fun holiday event.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago held a sensory Santa event where the children with autism and other special needs could enjoy time with Old Saint Nick without the crowds and noise.

The kids were able to experience the magic of Christmas in an environment that accomodated their sensory, physical and developmental needs.

COVID safety measures were in place, and the families got to choose whether to socially distance or sit with Santa for their photos.