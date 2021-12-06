ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M7dc_0dF1YCiB00

A court in Myanmar sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.

The ruling is the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power on Feb. 1, blocking her National League for Democracy party from starting a second term in office. The legal official, who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities, said Suu Kyi received two years in prison on each of the two charges.

Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last November’s general election. The army, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
POLITICS
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Election#Allied Party
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
The Independent

Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as 'conspiracy'

Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.A story in Friday’s edition of the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper accused “the nation-destroying media” of spreading a video that misrepresented the massacre as having been carried out by Myanmar security forces.“The initial on-ground investigation revealed that such a video file was not (at all) related to undertakings of the Tatmadaw and that it was...
WORLD
The Independent

Thai court affirms tycoon's prison sentence for poaching

Thailan ’s Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a three-year, two-month prison sentence for a top construction tycoon in connection with a poaching incident in a wildlife sanctuary in which a black panther was shot and cooked over a campfire.Premchai Karnasuta is president of Italian-Thai Development PLC, one of the country’s biggest and best-known construction companies, which has been involved in mega-projects such as the building of Suvarnabhumi international airport and Bangkok’s mass transit Skytrain system.The jailing of Premchai is a rare case of a rich, influential Thai having to serve time for wrongdoing. The Thai public has grown weary...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

'National embarrassment': Malaysian ex-PM loses corruption appeal

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak lost his appeal against a corruption conviction and 12-year jail term Wednesday, with the judge branding his actions a "national embarrassment" but allowing him to remain free. The 68-year-old was found guilty on all counts last year in the first of several trials he is facing related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund. Najib and his cronies were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle, with the allegations contributing to his long-ruling coalition's ejection from power in 2018. The former prime minister's first trial was related to the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his bank accounts.
WORLD
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
AOL Corp

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence

(Reuters) - Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are suing Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, for $150 billion over allegations that the social media company did not take action against anti-Rohingya hate speech that contributed to violence. A U.S. class-action complaint, filed in California on Monday by law firms Edelson...
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy