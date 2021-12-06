ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Amy Sullivan Hired as KATV News Director

By Kyle Massey
Arkansas Business
 4 days ago

KATV has selected a news director to replace Nick Genty, who was dismissed by station owner Sinclair in the fallout after meteorologist Barry Brandt and anchor Chris May appeared on a newscast in black curly wigs, a 1970s throwback...

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillsdalecollegian.com

Blake Center hires new director

Labin Duke will serve as the first executive director of the Blake Center for Faith and Freedom, a Hillsdale College property in Somers, Connecticut. Duke has more than 10 years of experience working for Christian non-profits, according to a news release from the college. He most recently served as the executive vice president for institutional advancement at Nashotah House, an Anglican seminary in Nashotah, Wisconsin. Previously, he served as director of donor relations at Baylor University and the director of donor management at Dallas Theological Seminary. Duke studied biblical and theological studies at Ouachita Baptist University and earned his Master of Theology degree in academic ministry at Dallas Theological Seminary.
HILLSDALE, MI
idahobusinessreview.com

A word with INCAC directors Sonja Howerton & Amy McCormack

Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers (INCAC) is a National Children’s Alliance (NCA) accredited 501 (c) (3) nonprofit funded primarily by NCA grants. Pending budget approval, Sonja Howerton, chapter director, and Amy McCormack, program director, have been meeting recently to plan for next year’s grant giving and strategic initiatives implementation.
ADA COUNTY, ID
observer-me.com

Harris hired as Monson Arts director

MONSON – Veteran arts administrator Chantal Harris has been hired to be the new director of Monson Arts. She will begin her position in early January. For the past nine years, Harris has served as the director of Emmanuel College Artists in Residency Program in Boston. She has a BFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and a broad knowledge of multiple arts disciplines. In addition to her passion for the arts, she is an avid outdoors lover and has volunteered on the board of the White Mountain-based Makusue Ski and Sport Club for 10 years.
MONSON, ME
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
iheart.com

Woman Flying Into Dallas Has $100,000-Plus In Cash Seized

A woman traveling from Chicago has more than $100,000 in cash seized at Dallas Love Field. She has not been charged with a crime or even suspected of a crime, but police seized it and it will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process. So in other words, the...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Anchor#Louisiana College#Katv News#Channel 7#Kveo Tv#U S Air Force#Army
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph hires CPA as new Finance Director

St. Joseph has hired the Controller for the College of the Ozarks as the Director of Finance, filling a position that has been vacant for some time. Laurie Tietjen will begin work at city hall January 3rd. “Laurie has the knowledge and diverse financial background to effectively lead the Finance...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Wharton Journal Spectator

WCJC Foundation hires first director

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation has hired its first director, more than 65 years since its inception in 1954. A nonprofit corporation established to provide financial support to students, the foundation also helps expand its educational programs and increase community awareness of the institute. Now, with the hiring of Jonathan Jeter as director, the board hopes for a fresh start and a new direction for the non-profit.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
Arkansas Business

New Hires Made at Forge Inc. (Movers & Shakers)

Sandra Carrasco-Quezada, Bill Fox and Morgan Scholz have joined Forge Inc. of Huntsville, a nonprofit community loan fund. Carrasco-Quezada is director of Latinx business development. A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, she is a small-business co-founder. Fox is director of technical assistance. He most recently served for 11 years as a...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
Arkansas Business

For the Record

If you haven’t already, go read Assistant Editor Kyle Massey and Senior Editor Mark Friedman’s Nov. 29 cover story on the owners of Arkansas medical marijuana companies. It’s our first comprehensive look at medical marijuana company ownership since sales began in 2019, and it’s the first time anyone has collected a list of people who have stakes in both a cultivator and a dispensary.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
lpgasmagazine.com

Conger LP Gas receives award, hires director of marketing

Based in southern Georgia, Conger LP Gas was awarded the 2020-21 Presidential Choice Award from the Home Builders Association of South Georgia (HBASG). Conger joined the association earlier this year and hosted a lunch and learn in October for members to learn about the benefits of propane and the possible applications in new-home construction.
INDUSTRY
Arkansas Business

Arkansas Farm Bureau Names 2 New Board Members

The Arkansas Farm Bureau named two new board members Friday, following elections at its 87th Annual Convention at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. They are Jason Henson of Mount Judea and Bob Shofner of Centerton. Both men raise livestock. Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as the agriculture...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Harco Builds on a New Niche: Cannabis

Ashton Harper of Harco Constructors was astonished when his dad, CEO Chuck Harper, told him the family-owned general contractor was bidding on medical marijuana projects. Harco was well acquainted with dealers, but not the kind purveying cannabis. “There was a car dealership boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s,...
CELL PHONES
Arkansas Business

French Named New Chief of AR Kids Read (Movers & Shakers)

Kathy French has joined AR Kids Read as its new executive director. French previously worked as director of development with Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services of Little Rock. She has 30 years of professional experience in the corporate and church sectors. Alex Hudson has joined Ronald McDonald House Charities of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Business

Phillips Advances at LRCVB (Movers & Shakers)

Chris Phillips has been promoted to senior vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. Phillips joined LRCVB in 2017 and most recently served as controller. Mike Marquez, Odell Nickelberry, Rebecca Smith and Mary Olive Stephens have been appointed to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Can't Miss Craig O'Neill; He's Not Going Away

You can’t tell Craig O’Neill he has a face for radio; he’ll beat you to the punch. What the self-deprecating Arkansas broadcast lifer can’t seem to leave is TV. A fixture at KTHV-TV, Channel 11, since literally the turn of the century, O’Neill announced this month a third delay in retirement. The 71-year-old will remain on THV11’s evening anchor team with Marlisa Goldsmith and Tom Brannon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Business

Lucas, Madia Take Heart at Washington Regional (Movers & Shakers)

Carrie Lucas, an advanced practice registered nurse, has joined Washington Regional Walker Heart Institute in Fayetteville, where she provides care to patients with acute and chronic cardiovascular conditions. Lucas earned a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Missouri State University of Springfield.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy