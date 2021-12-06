Amy Sullivan Hired as KATV News Director

MONSON – Veteran arts administrator Chantal Harris has been hired to be the new director of Monson Arts. She will begin her position in early January. For the past nine years, Harris has served as the director of Emmanuel College Artists in Residency Program in Boston. She has a BFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and a broad knowledge of multiple arts disciplines. In addition to her passion for the arts, she is an avid outdoors lover and has volunteered on the board of the White Mountain-based Makusue Ski and Sport Club for 10 years.

MONSON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO