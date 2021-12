The Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games with the convincing 20-9 home victory over the New York Giants in Week 13. As was the case in the Dolphins’ past four games, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the way for Miami as he anchored four scoring drives. For one, he connected with wide receiver Isaiah Ford for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that opened up a double-digit lead for Miami and essentially put the game away.

